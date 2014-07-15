There Were 171 Goals Scored At The World Cup, And Tim Cahill's Was The Best Of The Lot

Even Tim Cahill was amazed.

The World Cup is over, but Australia can still celebrate – a little.

The Socceroos might not have won a game, but they surprised pretty much everyone by pushing Chile and The Netherlands to hard-earned wins.

And while the Germans celebrate their fourth World Cup title, Tim Cahill has grabbed the honours for the tournament’s best goal.

Deadspin went to the huge effort of compiling a list of all 171 goals from the 2014 tournament, and voted Cahill’s screamer against the Dutch as its No 1.

It was most likely Cahill’s last World Cup goal, too. He was red-carded and missed the final game against Spain.

Still, what a way to go. Here it is again:

