There Was Tremendous Volatility After The Chinese Data Dump Last Night

China released a heavy load of economic data last night, which included closely watched GDP and fixed asset investment data.



While the Shanghai Composite ended up 0.2 per cent, there was tremendous volatility with the index changing directions at least 10 times.

In a slideshow by Business Insider’s Simone Foxman, bond guru Jeff Gundlach said he closely watches this chart because of “the importance of Chinese demand to the global economy” and because the direction of this chart is “critical to the global economy and financial markets.”

Here’s a look at the manic trading:

