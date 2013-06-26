There Was Another Amazing Fight In Taiwan's Parliament Yesterday

Sick of Australia’s Labor leadership drama? Have a look at what happens in Taiwan, where politicians fight over legislation tooth and nail – literally.

At least one lawmaker was bitten in yesterday’s fight, when the Kuomintang Government physically blocked members of the opposition from occupying the podium to argue against the nation’s capital gains tax.

Yesterday’s fight was just the latest example of fighting in Taiwan’s parliament.

In July 2010, politicians threw rubbish bins at each other and two were admitted to hospital when the opposition attempted to delay the ratification of Taiwan’s ECFA trade deal with China.

Check out video footage of the six-minute fight here.

In January 2010, 70 members of parliament were involved in a brawl over legislation about the appointment of district magistrates.

There are also plenty of records of slapping and food fights.

