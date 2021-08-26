There were multiple explosions during a ‘complex attack’ outside Kabul airport amid evacuations, Pentagon says

People who want to flee the country continue to wait around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 25, 2021. Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

There were multiple explosions outside the Kabul airport amid ongoing evacuations.

The Pentagon confirmed that it was “a complex attack” that resulted in US and civilian casualties.

US officials have warned in recent days of a possible terrorist threats to operations at the airport.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

There have been at least two explosions outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where efforts to evacuate people from Afghanistan are ongoing, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The Pentagon said the first explosion took place outside Abbey Gate, where many people have crowded daily trying to get into the airport to get out of Afghanistan.

Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon

A second explosion took place around the Baron Hotel located a short distance from the gate where the first blast went off.

Following the first explosion, Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin, citing a US official, first reported that the explosions were an attack, reporting that a suicide bomber launched a “complex” attack with an improvised explosive device and that a firefight followed.

The Pentagon confirmed that it was an attack and that it resulted in casualties.

“We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement on Twitter.

A US official told Politico that ISIS terrorists were behind the attack, while Sky News, citing a British defense source, reported that it is “highly likely” that ISIS-Khorasan, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, was responsible.

A US official told The Associated Press that the attack was “definitely believed to” have been carried out by ISIS.

Over the past few days, US officials have expressed serious concerns about possible terrorist activity around the airport. In particular, there have been concerns about ISIS-K.

President Joe Biden warned of this threat on Tuesday, saying that “every day we’re on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both US and allied forces and innocent civilians.”

The US Embassy in Afghanistan sent out an alert on Wednesday urging US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport due to “security threats” outside the gates.

A senior US official told The New York Times the embassy security alert was issued in response to “specific” and “credible” threats posed by ISIS-K, a common enemy for both the US and the Taliban.

Update: This post has been updated with additional information from the Pentagon about the explosions outside the airport in Kabul.