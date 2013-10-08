There Was An Earthquake In Sydney Today And Experts Are Surprised More People Didn't Notice

Photo:

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook western Sydney this morning, and experts are surprised more people did not notice.

Geoscience Australia said the quake happened around 7.15 this morning, with the epicentre 50 kilometres south-west of Sydney, approximately half way between Campbelltown and Appin.

The agency has received reports from residents predominantly in the Campbelltown area, but has also had reports from as far away as the outer suburbs of Wollongong on the east coast.

“This one is a little unusual in that we were expecting more reports of people having felt this earthquake given the time of day and the population density of the affected areas,” said Dr Jonathan Bathgate, a senior seismologist at Geoscience Australia.

“Earthquakes of this size and intensity are very unlikely to cause any structural damage. It’s not until we reach magnitudes of four and higher that we begin to see those type of effects,” Bathgate said in a statement.

