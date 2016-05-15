A 'drone ballet' in Japan is the world's coolest music and light show

20 drones took to the skies and performed an amazing ballet set to live music in front of Mount Fuji. The drones were powered by over 16,000 LED lights.

Written and produced by Jeremy Dreyfuss

