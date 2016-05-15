A 'drone ballet' in Japan is the world's coolest music and light show

Jeremy Dreyfuss

20 drones took to the skies and performed an amazing ballet set to live music in front of Mount Fuji. The drones were powered by over 16,000 LED lights.

Written and produced by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Get THE DRONES REPORT now! Commercial drones are already a reality. BI Intelligence takes an in-depth look at the most important aspects, including market forecasts for commercial applications, regulatory process, and the leading players. Get the Report Here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.