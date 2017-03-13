PHOTOS: There was a spectacular sunrise in Sydney this morning

This morning Sydneysiders were treated to a stunning sunrise.
The city skyline and Sydney Harbour were transformed with a backdrop of red, purple and yellow skies.
Pictures of the spectacular flooded social media.
Here’s a look at a few.
The spectacular sight was not restricted to the city. It could also be seen from the northern beaches, the eastern suburbs and the inner west.
But, like the old adage “red sky in the morning — shepherd’s warning”, the beautiful skies won’t last. Despite the uplifting start to the day, weather forecasts predict that intense thunderstorms will hit this afternoon bringing heavy rain and lows of 20 degrees.
Widespread thunderstorms across parts of NSW to start the week. Check latest forecasts and warnings at https://t.co/2qM1QRn3xE #NSWweather pic.twitter.com/9cqO8mW3Kl
— BOM New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) March 12, 2017
