PHOTOS: There was a spectacular sunrise in Sydney this morning

This morning Sydneysiders were treated to a stunning sunrise.

The city skyline and Sydney Harbour were transformed with a backdrop of red, purple and yellow skies.

Pictures of the spectacular flooded social media.

Here’s a look at a few.

Good morning Sydney #sydney #sydneysunrise #harbourbridge #sunrise #シドニー #日の出 #ハーバーブリッジ #nsw A post shared by Andrew (@younga29) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

Makes getting out of bed on a Monday slightly easier ?#sydneysunrise #earlybirdgetsthesnap A post shared by Edwina Nicholson (@edwina_jayne) on Mar 12, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

? A post shared by Thomas Nguyen (@t.h.nguyen) on Mar 12, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Jetlag?? #SydneySunrise A post shared by Jodie Relton (@jodierelton) on Mar 12, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

The spectacular sight was not restricted to the city. It could also be seen from the northern beaches, the eastern suburbs and the inner west.

Good morning Sydney! #sydneysunrise #nofilter #freshwaterbeach #iphone #thegentlemanwino A post shared by The Gentleman Wino (@thegentlemanwino) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

Woke up to the sky on fire ?? #sunrise #sydneysunrise #fireskies A post shared by Alice Orszulok (@alice_joanna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

A Glorious Sunrise! #surfreport 1-2ft East swell, Light Nth winds. ☕️✌️️#classiccoffee #sydneymorningphoto #sydneysunrise #avalon #sunrise A post shared by CLASSIC COFFEE (@classiccoffee) on Mar 12, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

You're not so bad for a Monday morning Sydney ☀️ #earlmorningviews #home? #darlingharbour #darlingharboursydney #glebe #sydneyglebe A post shared by Chantel (@chantel.frances) on Mar 12, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Perks of dog walking ? #sydneysunrise #alexandria2015 A post shared by Danni ? (@what_danni_does) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

But, like the old adage “red sky in the morning — shepherd’s warning”, the beautiful skies won’t last. Despite the uplifting start to the day, weather forecasts predict that intense thunderstorms will hit this afternoon bringing heavy rain and lows of 20 degrees.

Widespread thunderstorms across parts of NSW to start the week. Check latest forecasts and warnings at https://t.co/2qM1QRn3xE #NSWweather pic.twitter.com/9cqO8mW3Kl — BOM New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) March 12, 2017

