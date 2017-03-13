PHOTOS: There was a spectacular sunrise in Sydney this morning

Daniella Brandy

Photo: @rachel_furolo/ Twitter.

This morning Sydneysiders were treated to a stunning sunrise.

The city skyline and Sydney Harbour were transformed with a backdrop of red, purple and yellow skies.

Pictures of the spectacular flooded social media.

Here’s a look at a few.

Makes getting out of bed on a Monday slightly easier ?#sydneysunrise #earlybirdgetsthesnap

A post shared by Edwina Nicholson (@edwina_jayne) on

?

A post shared by Thomas Nguyen (@t.h.nguyen) on

Jetlag?? #SydneySunrise

A post shared by Jodie Relton (@jodierelton) on

The spectacular sight was not restricted to the city. It could also be seen from the northern beaches, the eastern suburbs and the inner west.

Good morning Sydney! #sydneysunrise #nofilter #freshwaterbeach #iphone #thegentlemanwino

A post shared by The Gentleman Wino (@thegentlemanwino) on

Woke up to the sky on fire ?? #sunrise #sydneysunrise #fireskies

A post shared by Alice Orszulok (@alice_joanna) on

Perks of dog walking ? #sydneysunrise #alexandria2015

A post shared by Danni ? (@what_danni_does) on

But, like the old adage “red sky in the morning — shepherd’s warning”, the beautiful skies won’t last. Despite the uplifting start to the day, weather forecasts predict that intense thunderstorms will hit this afternoon bringing heavy rain and lows of 20 degrees.

