There Was A Huge Year-On-Year Jump In Online Revenue Made By Australian Companies

Photo:

The amount of revenue Australian businesses made from online purchases went up by 25% in 2011-12, compared the previous year, according to data put out by the Australian Bureau of Statistics today.



Australian businesses received orders worth an estimated $237 billion via the internet in 2011-12.

“Our data show there has been an increase in the proportion of businesses placing orders via the internet, up from 51 per cent in 2010-11 to 55 per cent in 2011-12,” ABS assistant director of the Innovation and Technology Statistics Branch Lesley Martin said.

“Larger Australian businesses have led the charge with innovation. Three quarters of these businesses introduced, developed and/or abandoned some type of innovation during 2011-12.

“Also, large businesses were twice as likely to report the introduction of innovation than businesses with 0 to 4 persons employed,” Martin said.

Read the full report at the ABS website.

Now read: The Australian Market Is Taking A Beating On The Fed’s QE Taper And The Weak China Data

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.