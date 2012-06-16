Sotheby's Sold This Patek Phillipe Wrist Watch For A Record $3 Million Last Night

Photo: Sothebys

Buyers went crazy last night at Sotheby’s watch auction of the collection from Reginald H. Fullerton Jr. and his grandfather Henry Graves Jr. The sale racked in a total of $8.4 million.A Patek Philippe 18K yellow gold tonneau wrist watch that belonged to Fullerton and has the Graves family coat-of-arms sold for $2.99 million. The movement of the watch is from 1895 and the case from 1927.



At that hammering price, it’s the most expensive watch to ever be sold at Sotheby’s.

The second-highest lot didn’t crack a million, selling for $722,500. The piece was another Patek Philippe 18k gold calender wrist watch that is very rare.

This spring, watches sold at Sotheby’s brought in $14.8 million in sales, a decent peg above the estimated $14.1 million.

DON’T MISS: The 11 Most Expensive Watches Ever Sold >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.