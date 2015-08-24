There was a goat chase at Adelaide airport this morning

A goat which was being loaded onto a truck at Adelaide airport this morning has escaped, sparking a chase around the tarmac.



According to the ABC the black goat ran away at about 7.30am and authorities chased after it for about 15 minutes before it was caught.

There were no major flight delays as a result of the goat’s jaunt around the runway.

No kidding: Goat runs free at Adelaide Airport after escaping during loading. http://t.co/BEWyj8C6El pic.twitter.com/YLRygG4KhN — ABC News Adelaide (@abcnewsAdelaide) August 24, 2015

