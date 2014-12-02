There Was A Drug Raid At Fortescue's Iron Ore Mine In Western Australia

Andrew Forest at the recent opening of one of Fortescue’s iron ore projects in WA. Image: Supplied.

Police have conducted random drug searches at Fortescue Metals Group’s Christmas Creek mine in Western Australia today.

The raid comes after methamphetamine and $25,000 cash were allegedly found in a company-owned workers’ village. Last week a Port Hedland-based Fortescue executive admitted there was a “drug problem” at the company’s worksites.

Today Fortescue CEO Nev Power said the company has a “zero tolerance policy” when it comes to drugs and is working with Western Australian police as part of an industry-wide crack down.

“Today leaders from Fortescue escorted a police team, including sniffer dogs, as they conducted random drug searches on inbound flights carrying employees and contractors to our Christmas Creek mine,” Power said.

“Illegal drugs do not belong in the mining industry, just as they do not belong in the community, and anyone who uses illegal drugs on a Fortescue site is putting the safety of themselves and their mates at risk, which is unacceptable.

“Fortescue is taking the lead in the fight against drugs because we care about the safety of our people and because drugs are hurting the communities in which we all live.”

WA Police Regional Commander Murray Smalpage said the operation was conducted early this morning to reduce the incidents of illicit drugs and substance possession on mine sites.

“This is a community issue and the community can expect to see more of these police actions in the near future,” he said.

