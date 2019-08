A 4.3 magnitude earthquake occured off the coast of Broome in Western Australia this morning.

The tremor was felt around 4.30am WST (7.30 AEDT), at a depth of 12km.

Geoscience Australia says information of the quake is still in the preliminary stages.

There have been no reports of damage.

Map: Location of this morning’s earthquake in Broome, WA/ Geoscience Australia.

