There's Only One Top-Quality US Bank, Goldman Says: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Goldman Sachs (GS) picks the best seven banks worldwide. Only one–Morgan Stanley (MS)–is American.



(One suspects, of course, that if Goldman were to cover itself, it, too, would be on the list. We certainly hope so, anyway.)

Goldman’s picks:

BBVA,

Standard Chartered,

HSBC,

National Australia Bank,

Banco Bradesco,

HDFC, and

Morgan Stanley

Goldman believes these banks are the best positioned to “sustain competitive advantage on a combination of return on capital, industry positioning and environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.”

Morgan Stanley gets high marks for its strong performance in “financial performance (returns), industry positioning, and management quality.”

