There May Be A Video Of The Giants Fan Beating At Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are examining a video that purportedly shows San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow being confronted by a Dodgers fan inside Dodger Stadium before he was savagely beaten in a parking lot on opening day.The brief low-resolution video posted by TMZ.com on Monday shows a man in Dodgers gear pointing at a man who resembles Stow and swearing in Spanish. The Giants fan’s hands are raised protectively.



TMZ says the video was taken before Stow was beaten by two men and left brain-damaged. TMZ also says the Dodgers fan isn’t Giovanni Ramirez, who was arrested as the main beating suspect but hasn’t been charged.

An LAPD spokeswoman says detectives are examining the video to determine whether it will help the investigation.

TMZ won’t say how it obtained the video.

