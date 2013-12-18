There Is Some Very Hot Weather On The Way For Australia

Photo: Getty Images

The Bureau of Meteorology says around one third of Australia could experience a heatwave over the Christmas period.

From The ABC:

From Friday temperatures are likely to be over 40 degrees in parts of South Australia and western Victoria, before the warm weather moves into New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory.

According to the report, the heatwave is expected to last for around a week, and travel plans may be disrupted.

“This is the first protracted heatwave of the spring-summer period over such a large area,” said the BOM’s assistant director of weather services, Alasdair Hainsworth.

“People should be aware that it is going to get very hot. Travel plans [may] start to be disrupted.”

