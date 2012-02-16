There Is Only One New Aston Martin One-77 Left In The World

Ed Callow [torquspeak] via flickr



Aston Martin Chief Ullrich Bez devised the One-77 has a halo car for the Aston brand. But how do you make something even more appealing than some of the most beautiful and sleek cars on the road?First, they gave it a 750 horsepower V12 and then they decided to only ever build 77 of them.

And according to Extravaganzi, there is one brand new Aston Martin One-77 left for sale in the world.

The final One-77 on the market appears to be located in Tampa Bay, FL. It is unclear which number in the build sequence it is, but we are certain that it is not the first or last car. These two cars were sold to superwealthy collectors who believe they will appreciate in value quite quickly.

If you are in the market for one of these cars, be ready to pay more than $2 million to get the coolest ride on the block.

