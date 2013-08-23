There's A New Strain Of Marijuana Called 'Sanjay Gupta'

Helping Hands Herbals Dispensary in Boulder, Colorado has announced the release of a new strain of marijuana named after Dr. Sanjay Gupta, cannabis

news site Marijuana.com reports.

Gupta — who until several weeks ago opposed the use of medical Marijuana — recently made a very prominent about-face as part of a special CNN report on the benefits of marijuana.

Gupta’s opinion was changed after seeing the positive effects marijuana had on juvenile patients who suffered from dozens of seizures per day. The cannabinoid CBD has the effect of mitigating the frequency of those seizures to rare occurrences.

The strain — Sanjay Gupta Kush — is a modified Indica with roots originating from southeast Asia.

Indica is one of the two main varieties of marijuana, the other being Sativa. “Hybrids” of marijuana are some combination of the two.

Gupta joins President Obama — who has had a significantly less sympathetic attitude toward cannabis — in the club of people who have had the honour of a strain of marijuana named after them.

Here is a photo of Gupta Kush, made available by dispensary information database WeedMaps.com.

Read the full details at Marijuana.com >

