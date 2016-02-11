There is now a 600-horsepower BMW luxury limo

BMW The BMW Alpina B7.

The new BMW 7-Series debuted last year to rave reviews.

In fact, it was very nearly Business Insider’s 2015 car of the year.

The media and the public praised the 7-Series for its stunning combination of performance, luxury and more tech than we’ve ever seen in a BMW.

But with the Alpina B7 xDrive, BMW has turned up the volume to 11.

We were duly impressed with the current ranging topping 750i xDrive M-Sport’s 445 horsepower and claimed 0-60 time of 4.3 seconds.

But BMW and German-tuning firm Alpina wanted more.

Instead of 445 ponies, the Bimmer’s 4.4 litre, twin-turbocharged V8 has been retuned and upgraded to pump out an incredible 600 hp.

The result is an all-wheel-drive BMW luxury limo with a manufacturer-claimed 0-60 time of just 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 193 mph.

To achieve this performance, Alpina improved the cooling system and freed up the exhaust system.

The tuners also modified the engine’s twin-turbochargers and intercoolers to provide more efficient low-end performance.

Alpina also upgraded the BMW’s air suspension to provide improved handling around corners. There’s a new Alpina Sport Plus mode on the car which — with the touch of a button — sets all of the car’s systems to maximum attack and lowers the ride height of the B7 by 0.8 inches.

The B7 is expected to retain all of the 7-Series’ luxury and tech features, including gesture control, head-up-display and touchscreen infotainment.

The BMW Alpina B7 will reach showrooms in September, 2016. Pricing has yet to be announced, but the 2016 BMW 750i xDrive starts at $97,400.

