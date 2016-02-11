There is now a 600-horsepower BMW luxury limo

Benjamin Zhang
BMW Alpina B7BMWThe BMW Alpina B7.

The new BMW 7-Series debuted last year to rave reviews.

In fact, it was very nearly Business Insider’s 2015 car of the year.

The media and the public praised the 7-Series for its stunning combination of performance, luxury and more tech than we’ve ever seen in a BMW.

But with the Alpina B7 xDrive, BMW has turned up the volume to 11.

We were duly impressed with the current ranging topping 750i xDrive M-Sport’s 445 horsepower and claimed 0-60 time of 4.3 seconds.

But BMW and German-tuning firm Alpina wanted more.

Instead of 445 ponies, the Bimmer’s 4.4 litre, twin-turbocharged V8 has been retuned and upgraded to pump out an incredible 600 hp.

The result is an all-wheel-drive BMW luxury limo with a manufacturer-claimed 0-60 time of just 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 193 mph.

To achieve this performance, Alpina improved the cooling system and freed up the exhaust system.

The tuners also modified the engine’s twin-turbochargers and intercoolers to provide more efficient low-end performance.

Alpina also upgraded the BMW’s air suspension to provide improved handling around corners. There’s a new Alpina Sport Plus mode on the car which — with the touch of a button — sets all of the car’s systems to maximum attack and lowers the ride height of the B7 by 0.8 inches.

BMW Alpina B7BMW

The B7 is expected to retain all of the 7-Series’ luxury and tech features, including gesture control, head-up-display and touchscreen infotainment.

The BMW Alpina B7 will reach showrooms in September, 2016. Pricing has yet to be announced, but the 2016 BMW 750i xDrive starts at $97,400.

BMW Alpina B7BMW

