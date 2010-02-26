Why There Is Nothing Japan Can Do To Stop Its Economic Demise

Gregory White
Japan Katsenelson

Photo: Vitaliy N. Katsenelson

Much of the talk of debt problems right now is centered on the PIIGS of Europe, but Japan is not to be forgotten.The debt-laden Asian state looks certain to be heading down the wrong economic path, and has been for some time, according to Vitaliy Katsenelson.

In a presentation a look at the crippling government debt now stalling Japanese growth, and the false assumptions behind its long term viability.

Why Japan is past the point of no return >

Growth Ended In The Early 1990s

Growth Ended In The Early 1990s

Followed By A Massive Deficit Boom

Followed By A Massive Deficit Boom

Government Tries To Fill In The Gap

Government Tries To Fill In The Gap

This Doesn't Look Good

This Doesn't Look Good

Japan Is WAY WORSE Than Everyone Else

Japan Is WAY WORSE Than Everyone Else

Savings Rate Is On The Decline

Savings Rate Is On The Decline

Old People Don't Grow Economies

Old People Don't Grow Economies

Eternal Decline

Eternal Decline

At Least Its Manageable

At Least Its Manageable

Only Problem: No Future Demand For Debt

Only Problem: No Future Demand For Debt

The Future Is Not So Bright

The Future Is Not So Bright

The U.S. Is Doing Way Better Than Japan

The U.S. Is Doing Way Better Than Japan

Cheap Debt Will Not Always Be Available To Japan

Cheap Debt Will Not Always Be Available To Japan

