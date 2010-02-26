Why There Is Nothing Japan Can Do To Stop Its Economic Demise

Photo: Vitaliy N. Katsenelson

Much of the talk of debt problems right now is centered on the PIIGS of Europe, but Japan is not to be forgotten.The debt-laden Asian state looks certain to be heading down the wrong economic path, and has been for some time, according to Vitaliy Katsenelson.



In a presentation a look at the crippling government debt now stalling Japanese growth, and the false assumptions behind its long term viability.

Why Japan is past the point of no return >

