French Finance Minister : 'There is no Grexit scenario'

Reuters A Greek national flag flutters next to a statue of ancient Greek goddess Athena, in Athens May 21, 2015.

There is no scenario for Greece leaving the euro zone, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Friday.

Greece and its creditors from the euro zone countries and the International Monetary Fund are trying to hammer out a deal that would prevent the country from defaulting on its debt and potentially leaving the euro zone.

“There is no Grexit scenario,” Sapin told reporters after a meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of Seven industrial nations in Dresden, Germany. He also said the issue of whether to include China’s renminbi in the International Monetary Fund’s currency basket is a technical, not political, one.

More from Reuters:

This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.

NOW WATCH: Watch a pilot squeeze his plane through this skinny canal in Greece



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.