There Is No Difference Between You And Other Successful People

There is no difference between you and a successful person you idolize from history.They didn’t have it any easier than you have it now.



Chances are they had less education, less money, and less access to the help they needed to accomplish what they did.

But in spite of the obstacles in front of them, they found a way to achieve success. That’s why you remember them. That’s why you know their name.

They are indelibly stamped in the timeline of history because they bent the odds to their advantage.

Not because the economy was better suited to their business strategy. Not because of any other single advantage that you don’t think you have right now.

They took what they were given and made the most of it. Day in and day out. Month after month. Year after year.

That means at times they were treated unfairly — just like you. At times people misunderstood them — just like you. They tried and failed and failed and tried again — just like you..

They aren’t any different than you.

There is always something else that you can learn.

There is always the way that other people think you should be doing what you’re doing.

There is always a limit to how much money you’ll have access to.

There is always a group of people who will doubt you and hate you and treat you unfairly.

There is always a way forward despite how gloomy your current situation appears.

It is easy to romanticize success. To pretend like the heroes in our mind were simply born that way.

They didn’t start off as heroes. Quite the opposite is true.

They became them.

That formula still stands the test of time.

More money helps. A better education helps. More support helps. But nothing works if you don’t work.

Perhaps if there is a difference between them and you it is simply the amount of effort that they were willing to put in. Perhaps it is the resolve and passion which they confront the obstacles standing in their way.

That by itself is a pretty big difference.

Try it. You’ll see.

This story was originally published by Edgy Conversations.

