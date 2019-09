It’s a fact that you can look up.



There is only one thing nerdier than wearing Google Glass.

It is: Wearing fake Google Glasses that you made with your 3D printer.

Chinese entrepeneur Sunny Gao reached these brave heights and took a photo of himself to mark the occaision:

Sunny GaoWe learned about this moment from The Next Web.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.