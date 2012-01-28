There Is Football This Weekend... It Just Involves Half-Naked Women

Photo: Screenshot from LFL

Think there’s no football to watch this weekend? Well, you’re wrong. The Lingerie Football League Divisional Championship games are on Sunday night on MTV2.In the Western Conference, the unbeaten Las Vegas Sin will take on the Los Angeles Temptation. And in the Eastern conference, the unbeaten Philly Passion take on the Tampa Breeze.



Learn more about the league here >

Both western teams are coming off wins and are prepared to battle. L.A. centre Natalie Jahnke told LFL.com:

“They’re [Las Vegas] going into the playoffs undefeated. We were there before. Obviously, their confidence is very high and they feel like the sky’s the limit, but they do need to understand that we’re a whole different group from the one they played at the beginning of the season.”

And after going undefeated last year, and losing in the Lingerie Bowl, Philly is determined this time around:

“The only thing that stands in the way between us and another shot at the Lingerie Bowl is Tampa,” Philly’s Marirose Roach told LFL360.com, “We should have had it last year and we don’t want anything to come in between us and our championship this year.”

So tune in Sunday to see four teams compete for a spot in the Lingerie Bowl next weekend. Don’t know much about the league?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.