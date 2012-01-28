There Is Football This Weekend... It Just Involves Half-Naked Women

Leah Goldman
lingerie football league

Photo: Screenshot from LFL

Think there’s no football to watch this weekend? Well, you’re wrong. The Lingerie Football League Divisional Championship games are on Sunday night on MTV2.In the Western Conference, the unbeaten Las Vegas Sin will take on the Los Angeles Temptation. And in the Eastern conference, the unbeaten Philly Passion take on the Tampa Breeze.

Learn more about the league here >
Both western teams are coming off wins and are prepared to battle. L.A. centre Natalie Jahnke told LFL.com:

“They’re [Las Vegas] going into the playoffs undefeated. We were there before. Obviously, their confidence is very high and they feel like the sky’s the limit, but they do need to understand that we’re a whole different group from the one they played at the beginning of the season.”

And after going undefeated last year, and losing in the Lingerie Bowl, Philly is determined this time around:

“The only thing that stands in the way between us and another shot at the Lingerie Bowl is Tampa,” Philly’s Marirose Roach told LFL360.com, “We should have had it last year and we don’t want anything to come in between us and our championship this year.”

So tune in Sunday to see four teams compete for a spot in the Lingerie Bowl next weekend. Don’t know much about the league?

The league got its start in 2009 with 10 teams

It sprung from a Super Bowl halftime special, that was on Pay-per-view.

This year, there are 12 teams, with up to 20 players on each of them. There are plans currently in the works for the league to expand to Canada, Australia, and Europe.

It's the real deal, tackles and all.

The field is only 50 yards long and 30 yards wide

There are seven players on the field for each team at a time

There is no punting, and there are no field goals. Instead, after a touchdown, you get one point for a run or pass from the 1-yard line, and 2 points for a run or pass from the 3-yard line

Within four downs, teams must include two passing plays, and two rushing plays

They play two 17-minute halves, and there is an eight-minute sudden death overtime

The Philadelphia Passion is leading the league in total offensive yards

Liz Gorman of The Tampa Breeze is averaging 7.8 tackles a game

And Philly's Marirose Roach is leading the way in rushing yards

And the league is starting to get serious recognition, Donovan McNabb went to a game this year

And Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien's daughter Angela is a QB for the Seattle Mist

The league is also trying to start at a youth level

So you want to become a fan? If you don't have a team near you, you can watch the games this weekend on MTV2

Canadian football is awesome too!

Here's Why You Should Stop Laughing And Start Loving The CFL >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.