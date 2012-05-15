Googlers Get 'Achievements' For Accidentally Breaking Google Services

Photo: Google

Here’s a weird story we heard this weekend: Google employees can earn an “achievement” (basically a weird, ironic badge of honour) for breaking a Google service.That’s exactly what happened a few weeks ago when a Googler accidentally took Gmail down for a few hours.



But Google is a very engineer-friendly environment, and it rewards screw-ups as much as success because they’re the best kinds of learning experiences.

Apparently there are other such achievements within Google, but we weren’t able to ferret any of them out yet.

