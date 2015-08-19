After losing 'hitchBOT' to vandals, people created a religious robot to prove Philadelphia will be kind to the Pope

Just a few weeks after a hitchhiking “robot” was vandalised by people in Philadelphia, an area radio station has created a Pope-inspired knockoff bot.

Pope Bot is a creation of the radio station 93.3 WMMR and appears to be fashioned from pool noodles, dish gloves and a cutout Pope hat.

The radio station is apparently trying to prove that the region isn’t as rough-and-tumble as the hitchBOT situation (and Philadelphia Eagles fans’ reputations) would have you believe.

WMMR posted an online introduction to the bot, but it’s now showing a 404 Error. PhillyVoice.com has the background info that was previously shown on that site:

“Hello, I’m Pope Bot. Inspired by my friend, #HitchBot, who sadly met his demise in Philadelphia, I am taking a journey around the Delaware Valley. The goal of my adventure is to prove to the Vatican that this area is a safe environment for the leader of the church. Plus, there is a prize each week for one person who gives me a lift!”

The Pope is visiting Philadelphia on Sept. 26 and 27. Presumably, the Vatican has already vetted the area to figure out whether it was safe enough for the Pope to visit. It seems Pope Bot is more on a goodwill mission to make up for people’s indignation over the destruction of hitchBOT.

Either way, though, Pope Bot is going to be tweeting about his journey every week leading up to the actual Pope’s visit. Read on to check it out so far.

Pope Bot set out yesterday to travel around the Delaware Valley region, outside Philadelphia. This tweet seems to reference the hitchBOT calamity. He got an 'icy treat' in Malvern, Pa., shortly after setting out. Someone needs to tell Pope Bot that a mall food court is not the optimum place for a Philly Cheese Steak. He also stopped by what looks to be a church inside Plymouth Meeting Mall. I bet they don't have fountains this spectacular in Vatican City. Those who pick him up are supposed to tweet about it, but this user who picked him up from the mall didn't have a Twitter account. Pope Bot stopped off at an animal hospital in Malvern, too. After using his powers to heal pets, he stopped at a pub. Here's Pope Bot in historic Valley Forge. Pope Bot got in some rock-climbing time. After the sun went down, Pope Bot appeared to go on a bar crawl. He got to know a local sports team. He even danced on a bar in Manayunk. Now, he seems to be sleeping off his hangover before a TV appearance. People from other parts of Pennsylvania are hoping Pope Bot will visit them. There's still a month left to find out -- unless Pope Bot meets the same fate as hitchBOT. Time will tell.

