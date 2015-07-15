Federal police have raided a startup hub in Geelong

StartupCloud offices in Geelong. Photo: Supplied

Dozens of Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers are involved in a large operation in Geelong, Victoria, at the offices of co-working space Startup Cloud.

About 15 to 20 officers entered a number of businesses on Ryrie Street in Geelong around 10:30am today.

A source at Startup Cloud confirmed the operation was underway but he was unable to provide any further details.

There are reports of around eight police cars and police buses at the scene at one point.

Australian Federal Police confirmed a joint operation with Victorian police was underway. “As this matter is currently ongoing, it is not appropriate to comment further,” a spokesperson told Business Insider.

Patrick from Games Workshop, whose offices are next door to Startup Cloud, told Business Insider that when he arrived at work at 11am this morning there where two police officers standing outside the neighbouring business.

“Since then they have multiplied to eight,” he said. While he hasn’t been told what is happening, he said there was no sense of urgency.

Police officers are also positioned at the rear of the offices, near the City View apartments. People have been allowed to come and go from the co-working office, which has around 25 desks.

Co-working space Startup Cloud was founded by Todd Hubers after re-branding last year.

