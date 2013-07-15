There Is A Hidden Message In The New Wendy's Logo

Late last year, Wendy’s debuted a new logo, its first for 29 years, and a new ad campaign from Publicis Kaplan Thaler.



The new look dumped the boxy old Western lettering the restaurant chain used to have in favour of a more modern take on the Wendy icon and a breezy handwritten typeface.

But since the new brand was rolled out nationally in March of this year, some people have noticed a “hidden” or subliminal message in the new logo. See if you can spot it. Below, we’ll tell you what you’re supposed to be looking at:

The “hidden” part? The word “mum” can be found in Wendy’s ruffled collar. The word pops out in one-colour versions of the logo, which are used on Wendy’s styrofoam cups:

The word was noticed by Brand New, the design blog, and by StockLogos, the commercial logo web site.

There is no indication as to whether the subliminal lettering was deliberate or accidental. The old logo also featured a ruffled collar, so that part is not new:

