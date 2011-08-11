There Is A Guy Threatening To Jump Off 30 Rock Right Now [Update: He's Safe Now]

Update: It appears the NYPD have saved the jumper.



Today show staffer Melea McCreary tweets that #RockefellerPlaza jumper back over the glass partition. #Jumper is safe.

Phew.

Previously:

Pic via NBC’s @Durrellojello who says: “Our office is mesmerized by this guy on roof of 30 Rock. Police seem to be trying to talk him down.”

Gothamist reports he’s on the 70th floor observation deck. As you can see from the pic the FDNY is on the scene and apparently trying to talk him down.

Here’s another picture via @katelynmaz.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.