There Is A Bombing Spree Across Athens That's Targeting Foreign Governments

There is a terror spree across Greece.



This morning there have been reports of bombs at both the Swiss and Bulgarian embassies.

Yesterday there was also a strong of mail bomb attacks, including one apparently targeting Sarkozy.

According to Greek newspaper Kathemirini, two terror suspects are currently in custody. They are part of the group “The Conspiracy Of The Cells Of Fire.”

