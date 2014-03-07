ALLEGED CREATOR OF BITCOIN CHASED BY REPORTERS AROUND LOS ANGELES

A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California March 6, 2014 (Photo: REUTERS/David McNew)

Satoshi Nakamoto and an AP reporter he chose to interview him are being chased in Nakamoto’s Prius by all the other reporters apparently left behind, according to L.A. Times biz editor Joe Bel Bruno.

The unnamed reporter and Nakamoto were driven to the AP’s L.A. Bureau. Nakamoto is denying Newsweek’s story. Newsweek is standing by it.

Bel Bruno said he and a colleague were two cars behind.

We’ve reached out to AP to ask who’s with Satoshi.

Earlier today, Leah McGrath Goodman reported she’d tracked down the Satoshi Nakamoto who wrote the first-ever Bitcoin spec paper. He is an engineer and former government contractor living near L.A.

Bel Bruno’s colleague Andrea Chang says Nakamoto is denying everything.

Here’s Bel Bruno’s feed so far:

OK, apparently #Nakamoto picked one reporter outside his house to take to sushi. Surreal #bitcoin — Joe Bel Bruno (@JoeBelBruno) March 6, 2014

And now a dozen reporters camped out #Nakamoto‘s Temple City house are in chase. #bitcoin — Joe Bel Bruno (@JoeBelBruno) March 6, 2014

So the AP reporter takes #Nakamoto to lunch for the #Bitcoin scoop, to a sushi restaurant in Temple City. Other reporters chase them. — Joe Bel Bruno (@JoeBelBruno) March 6, 2014

Then reporters barge into the sushi restaurant, confront the @ap reporter and #Nakamoto — Joe Bel Bruno (@JoeBelBruno) March 6, 2014

Here’s a few more photos:

And here’s a video via Buzzfeed’s Hunter Schwarz:

