There Have Been 3 Bird Strikes At LaGuardia This Morning

There have been no crashes, deaths, injuries (except, presumably, to birds), nor heroic emergency landings on the Hudson River, but there have been three bird strikes Wednesday morning at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

Newsday reported that the strikes “occurred from around 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.”

AP reported that one strike happened as a plane was landing, and one occurred during taxiing after landing.

Details weren’t supplied on the third strike.

