There Have Been 12 Currency Interventions In The Last Week Alone

Great list here from FT Alphaville, which has rounded up all of the world’s currency interventions in just the last week:



$ Dollar – via QE.

Bank of England £ sterling – via QE.

Japanese yen intervention.

Taiwan dollar – suspected intervention.

Argentinian peso intervention.

Brazil real intervention fears.

Russian ruble intervention.

Australian dollar RBA intervention.

SNB Swiss franc intervention.

Poland’s NBP zloty intervention.

Colombia’s peso intervention.

Indonesian rupiah intervention.

