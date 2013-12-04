There Has Been A Possible Case Of Industrial Espionage At The CSIRO

Data could have been stolen from Australia’s peak research agency by a Chinese national, according to a Fairfax Media report.
Australian Federal Police and intelligence officials are investigating whether the post-doctoral student sent proprietary information to foreign powers after working in a Melbourne nano technology lab.
CSIRO official alerted the AFP to the possible activities of the man who was present in the facility last week.
A spokesman, according to the report, said it was a “matter relating to the possible unauthorised access and use of a section of CSIRO IT infrastructure by a CSIRO employee.”
This comes at a sensitive time for diplomatic relations between China and Australia, with its ambassador recently hauled in to explain the establishment of a air defence zone over a chain of disputed islands in the East China Sea.
There’s more here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.