There Has Been A Possible Case Of Industrial Espionage At The CSIRO

Data could have been stolen from Australia’s peak research agency by a Chinese national, according to a Fairfax Media report.

Australian Federal Police and intelligence officials are investigating whether the post-doctoral student sent proprietary information to foreign powers after working in a Melbourne nano technology lab.

CSIRO official alerted the AFP to the possible activities of the man who was present in the facility last week.

A spokesman, according to the report, said it was a “matter relating to the possible unauthorised access and use of a section of CSIRO IT infrastructure by a CSIRO employee.”

This comes at a sensitive time for diplomatic relations between China and Australia, with its ambassador recently hauled in to explain the establishment of a air defence zone over a chain of disputed islands in the East China Sea.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.