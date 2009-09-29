The Staycation Is Doomed, Air Travel Is Back

There goes the staycation. Air travel continues to recover according to the latest traffic data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) released today.



Current international passenger traffic levels are now 6% above their March 2009 low, yet still 5% below their recent May 2008 peak. Asia Pacific experienced the best gains, though Europe and North America improved as well.

Air freight trends are getting better also. Seasonally-adjusted freight traffic is now 12% above its December 2008 low yet 16% below the recent April 2008 peak. Interestingly, relative strength for air freight was foremost in Latin America, followed by North America and then Asia Pacific. Trade is recovering.

Read the full IATA release here.

