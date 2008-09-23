There Goes The Immunity Theory: GM Ads Cuts Will Hit Digital, Too

Even as the Detroit has been slashing its ad budgets, some Web optimists have suggested that carmakers wouldn’t pull back on the Web: After all, it’s cheaper, more effective, and more people are spending more time there, right?



Nope, says GM. It’s cutting back on digital, too. Ad Age:

General Motors Corp. plans to cut its digital-media budget after dramatically increasing it in the past few years, the automaker’s North American marketing chief told Advertising Age.

In his first interview detailing wide-ranging cuts expected at the automaker, which lost $15 billion in the last quarter, Mark LaNeve, VP-vehicle sales, service and marketing, said GM “is going to pull back slightly in all media types” in 2009, noting that the company’s U.S. media partners are helping it become more effective. In each of the last two years, he said, GM pulled back on TV spending and beefed up digital

