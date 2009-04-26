There Goes More Taxpayer Money Into Wall Street Pockets

You can stop feeling bad for Wall Street now.

Despite, Andrew Cuomo, Glenn Beck, Maxine Waters and the many other vessels of populist outrage, salaries for brokers, bankers and traders are climbing again.

In fact, the New York Times points out, Goldman Sachs’ recent earnings report showed the financial giant set aside $4.7 billion for compensation in the first quarter.



“If that level continues all year, it would add up to average pay of $569,220 per worker — almost as much as the pay in 2007, a record year.”

•At JP Morgan, compensation was tracking to about $500K per worker, topping $345,147 in 2006.

•Even Morgan Stanley, which reported a dismal first quarters, aside $2.08 billion for compensation.

