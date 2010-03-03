Citi Strategist: There Couldn't Be More Of A Difference Between Chile And Greece

Geoffrey Dennis, Citi Global Emerging Markets Equity Strategist, was just on CNBC talking about the stark differences between Chile and Greece in their preparations for their respective crises.



At 1:00 – Chile is unique in that it has prepared for a rainy day, and has money on hand from copper sales to protect itself from its earthquake crisis.

At 2:55 – Greece is in the middle of a crisis its not economically prepared for with many neighbours in the same boat. It could lead to contagion, as many other Mediterranean states are in a similar predicament.

