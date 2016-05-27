Lionsgate might make up to 7 more 'Power Rangers' movies

Lionsgate The upcoming ‘Power Rangers’ movie.

Are you excited for the upcoming “Power Rangers” movie? Are you excited enough to watch seven more?

Jon Feltheimer, the CEO of Lionsgate, sure hopes so. “Variety” reports that the head of the studio behind the blockbuster adaptation of the long-running series said that they had huge plans for the franchise.

“We are really, really excited about the ‘Power Rangers’ movie,” Feltheimer said during a Thursday conference call. “We could see doing five, or six, or seven.”

“Power Rangers,” starring Elizabeth Banks as the villainous Rita Repulsa, will premiere in theatres on May 24, 2017.

If Lionsgate has its way, they will probably still be releasing sequels in the year 2087.

NOW WATCH: Seth Rogen explains why Marvel is great at making sequels



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.