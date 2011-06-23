There Aren't Many Venture-Backed IPOs

As a follow up to yesterday’s post on this topic, here’s another chart from Mark Suster (below).
So using the maths I laid out yesterday (roughly 1,000 startups funded each year by VCs), this means that on average between 1% and 3% of venture funded startups get to an IPO.
To recap, 1-3% get to an IPO and 5-10% get to an M&A exit over $100mm. So 85-95% of all venture backed startups will either fail or exit below $100mm.
I am certain the VC industry is not using this probability of outcome in setting valuations right now.
