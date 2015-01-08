There Are Whole Booths Filled With Selfie Sticks At CES

If you get away from the main convention hall at CES, you can see some different stuff.

For instance, I saw a few booths dedicated to making selfie sticks in the hall that has nothing but Chinese manufacturers.

Selfie sticks are a suddenly hot item. They allow people to extend their phones away from their bodies and take selfies. It allows the selfie-r to get more in the shot.

I tried to ask someone at the booth if selfie sticks are booming in popularity right now.

Alas, something got lost in translation, and all I was told was that if I wanted to get an order of selfie sticks they would be able to do it quickly.

Here are some photos of the booths:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.