There Are Whole Booths Filled With Selfie Sticks At CES

Jay Yarow

If you get away from the main convention hall at CES, you can see some different stuff.

For instance, I saw a few booths dedicated to making selfie sticks in the hall that has nothing but Chinese manufacturers.

Selfie sticks are a suddenly hot item. They allow people to extend their phones away from their bodies and take selfies. It allows the selfie-r to get more in the shot.

I tried to ask someone at the booth if selfie sticks are booming in popularity right now.

Alas, something got lost in translation, and all I was told was that if I wanted to get an order of selfie sticks they would be able to do it quickly. 

Here are some photos of the booths:

Selfie sticksBusiness Insider
Selfie sticksBusiness Insider

 

Selfie sticksBusiness Insider
Selfie booth1Business Insider

