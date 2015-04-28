There are two, very unequal versions of America happening right now

There are two major stories that the national media is reporting on.

Protests in Baltimore over the death of Freddie Grey are turning violent:

Officer is down. Badly injured. pic.twitter.com/5lCOTJMS2a

— Erica L. Green (@EricaLG) April 27, 2015

And Apple announced $US13.6 billion in profits in just the first three months of the year. It had a massively good quarter fuelled by the sale of expensive gadgets:

61.17 million iPhones. Second-biggest quarter ever http://t.co/0QjMzrXlH2

— Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) April 27, 2015

There’s very little question that these are the two most important stories of the day. Today, America is experiencing massive corporate profits and the systemic devaluation of the lives of young, mostly poor, black men.

The story that we should be watching longer term is the massive gulf between the two.

