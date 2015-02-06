Australian Twitter is having a stack of fun with these political hashtags

Aside from #Libspill, there are two hilarious hashtags trending on Twitter this afternoon.
After Tony Abbott made a 79-second statement this afternoon #ThingsLongerThanAbbottsPressConf started taking off.
Here are some of the best tweets.
Eating this main course #ThingsLongerThanAbbottsPressConf pic.twitter.com/hjBcdpsH9o
— Electronic Graffiti (@MorphyMagic) February 6, 2015
#ThingsLongerThanAbbottsPressConf a140 character tweet
— mop desu ☆ _(꒪ཀ꒪」∠)_ (@x5ritis) February 6, 2015
#ThingsLongerThanAbbottsPressConf how long Tones spent thinking about who to knight
— Glen cares (@grbradbury) February 6, 2015
Opening a packet of sliced cheese. #ThingsLongerThanAbbottsPressConf
— Jo Abi (@joabi) February 6, 2015
The actual hashtag #ThingsLongerThanAbbottsPressConf
— Gary Strauss (@grs_srg) February 6, 2015
Microwaved popcorn. #ThingsLongerThanAbbottsPressConf
— #JenesuispasRupert (@Weary7) February 6, 2015
Geoffrey Edelston's last marriage #ThingsLongerThanAbbottsPressConf
— Gareth Olver (@GBO26) February 6, 2015
With a leadership spill back in the headlines it’s reminiscent of the Labor party’s alternating prime ministers Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard. The hashtag #textsfromJG has popped up on Twitter this afternoon.
Here are some of the funny #textsfromJG which is a play on the famous Hillary Clinton meme and hashtag #textsfromhillary.
Waiting four days to spill? I was done by 10.30. Damn right you're not the Labor Party #textsfromJG @latikambourke
— Stuart Fazakerley (@stuartfaz) February 6, 2015
Stop the votes! #textsfromJG @latikambourke
— Xavier Finlayson (@cxfinlayson) February 6, 2015
"Hey, Tone – want some knitting lessons?" #textsfromJG #libspill #auspol
— Lady Guinevere OAW (@conceravota) February 6, 2015
The best knives are in the speakers kitchen #textsfromJG
— Howie (@the_howie) February 6, 2015
@latikambourke "Fancy a round of golf next week? Wednesday morning should suit." #textsfromJG
— Les Pearson (@LPearson15) February 6, 2015
"There will be no spill under the government I lead." #textsfromJG @latikambourke
— Laura Stevens (@lorexstevex) February 6, 2015
Looking forward to the Turnbull/Abbott/Turnbull years. #textsfromJG
— Matthew Sharpe (@mythor) February 6, 2015
"If you want to be PM again, just go to the backbench for a while. It seemed to work for Kevin"
@latikambourke #textsfromJG
— Matt Briody (@number86) February 6, 2015
