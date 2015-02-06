Australian Twitter is having a stack of fun with these political hashtags

Alex Heber
Tony Abbott. Image: Getty.

Aside from #Libspill, there are two hilarious hashtags trending on Twitter this afternoon.

After Tony Abbott made a 79-second statement this afternoon #ThingsLongerThanAbbottsPressConf started taking off.

Here are some of the best tweets.

With a leadership spill back in the headlines it’s reminiscent of the Labor party’s alternating prime ministers Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard. The hashtag #textsfromJG has popped up on Twitter this afternoon.

Here are some of the funny #textsfromJG which is a play on the famous Hillary Clinton meme and hashtag #textsfromhillary.

