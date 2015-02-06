Australian Twitter is having a stack of fun with these political hashtags

Tony Abbott. Image: Getty.

Aside from #Libspill, there are two hilarious hashtags trending on Twitter this afternoon.

After Tony Abbott made a 79-second statement this afternoon #ThingsLongerThanAbbottsPressConf started taking off.

Here are some of the best tweets.

#ThingsLongerThanAbbottsPressConf a140 character tweet — mop desu ☆ _(꒪ཀ꒪」∠)_ (@x5ritis) February 6, 2015

#ThingsLongerThanAbbottsPressConf how long Tones spent thinking about who to knight — Glen cares (@grbradbury) February 6, 2015

Opening a packet of sliced cheese. #ThingsLongerThanAbbottsPressConf — Jo Abi (@joabi) February 6, 2015

The actual hashtag #ThingsLongerThanAbbottsPressConf — Gary Strauss (@grs_srg) February 6, 2015

Geoffrey Edelston's last marriage #ThingsLongerThanAbbottsPressConf — Gareth Olver (@GBO26) February 6, 2015

With a leadership spill back in the headlines it’s reminiscent of the Labor party’s alternating prime ministers Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard. The hashtag #textsfromJG has popped up on Twitter this afternoon.

Here are some of the funny #textsfromJG which is a play on the famous Hillary Clinton meme and hashtag #textsfromhillary.

Waiting four days to spill? I was done by 10.30. Damn right you're not the Labor Party #textsfromJG @latikambourke — Stuart Fazakerley (@stuartfaz) February 6, 2015

The best knives are in the speakers kitchen #textsfromJG — Howie (@the_howie) February 6, 2015

@latikambourke "Fancy a round of golf next week? Wednesday morning should suit." #textsfromJG — Les Pearson (@LPearson15) February 6, 2015

"There will be no spill under the government I lead." #textsfromJG @latikambourke — Laura Stevens (@lorexstevex) February 6, 2015

Looking forward to the Turnbull/Abbott/Turnbull years. #textsfromJG — Matthew Sharpe (@mythor) February 6, 2015

"If you want to be PM again, just go to the backbench for a while. It seemed to work for Kevin" @latikambourke #textsfromJG — Matt Briody (@number86) February 6, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.