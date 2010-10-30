Update: This Is The Latest On The Ongoing Terror Scare

Update 2:00 PM ET: It has been confirmed that the packages emanated from Yemen. The packages found in the UK and Brooklyn have been deemed not dangerous. And the plane at Newark International airport has been cleared, according to the BBC.



Update 1:08 PM ET: Some chatter about this being a “dry run,” by Al Qaeda in Yemen. According to CNN, the Chicago packages were bound for synagogues.

Update 12:17 PM ET: The Manhattan Bridge has been shut down as a UPS truck on is holding a suspicious package.

Update 12:06 PM ET: The suspected bomb in the UK has now been confirmed to be NOT a bomb.

Update 12:00 PM ET: Another suspicious package in Maine, reports of a suspicious package on a UPS truck in Queens.

ABC’s Terry Moran with more details: Potential IEDs shipped from Yemen through Birmingham, England. At least 15 devices believed to have been constructed.

Update 11:56: So far there have been no bombs found. Just suspicious packages.

Update 11:41: ABC News’ Terry Moran cites sources saying more than “a dozen” potential bombs shipped to the US.

Update 11:31 AM ET: A bomb has been found on a plane in London on a flight emanating from Yemen. The bomb was made out of ink toner cartridges, according to NYC Aviation.

Update 11:20 AM ET: CNN is reporting the planes have been quarantined; they are now at a remote location being reviewed.

Two planes are being looked at outside Philadelphia. One of them is a UPS cargo plane the other, an empty commercial plane.

No idea what’s on board yet.

We’re not quite sure what this means yet.

Here’s the alert from CNN:

TSA tracking reports of “potentially suspicious items” on planes that landed at Newark, NJ, and Philadelphia airports.



