There Are Reports Of Overnight Rioting And Breakouts From The Detention Centre On Manus Island

Picture: Today/Channel Nine

There are reports of fires and people injured in a riot at Manus Island’s detention centre overnight.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports a Depart of Immigration spokeswoman confirmed a “disturbance” on the island.

The violence occurred after the 1300 asylum-seekers on the island were told at a meeting they would not be resettled in Papua New Guinea.

Adelaide man Murtaza Ghulam told the SMH that his brother, a Pakistani asylum-seeker sent to the island last year, had phoned him last night to say “a lot of people are injured and hurt.”

The Today show this morning reported that “hundreds” of inmates had broken out and were on the run.

