There Are Real Estate Brokers Out There Who Will Trade Sex For A Listing

Veteran real estate agent Adelaide Polsinelli revealed, in a racy post in The Observer yesterday morning, the lengths real estate agents will go to for an exclusive listing—and sex and bribes topped the charts.Polsinelli called out a female agent (who remanded nameless) who would lure sellers to a house in the Hamptons for what she claimed would be a party. When no one else showed, the agent would bribe the seller for listing with sex.



“Don’t look so shocked,” Polsinelli wrote. “There are brokers in our industry who trade sexual favours for listings.”

Outside of bedroom favours, Polsinelli said agents had their mothers help trick other brokers, used fancy dinners to grab client lists of other brokers, and generally schemed and plotted just to get their hands on a listing.

