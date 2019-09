We love this “taxonomy of ad agency names” from Rob & Joe, the freelance creative partnership of Rob Donaldson and Joe Dennett. It rather speaks for itself. But in case you don’t get it, they’ve sorted virtually every major ad agency name into one of seven genesis categories. Click to enlarge:



Photo: Rob & Joe

