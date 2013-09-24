There Are Now Such Things As 'Text Stops' On US Highways

Yesterday Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the installation of 91 “texting zones” on the side of New York State’s major highways, which will allow drivers to pull over and safely text,

BetaBeat reports.

This is part of the state’s push to get people off of their gadgets while driving.

Cuomo made the announcement yesterday at one such zone near Albany, saying that many of the areas are being tacked onto pre-existing stops, and will be marked by large signs so drivers know where they will be able to pull over.

The penalties for texting while driving are a $US150 fine and five points on a driver’s licence.

“The signs will say ‘it can wait’,” Cuomo said. “Because that’s the whole message. It can wait.”

Here is the full list of text stop locations.

