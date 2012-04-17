Bees Now Live On The Roof Of The Waldorf Astoria

Photo: Blogspot

The Waldorf Astoria has some new guests. On Saturday, an apiary was installed on the roof of the luxury hotel, which now serves as a home for some 20,000 honey bees, reported Kerry Wills for the New York Daily News.



Eventually, 300,000 bees will inhabit the rooftop.

Guests will be able to go up to the post rooftop digs and look at the hives.

The hotel’s chef, David Garcelon, plans to use the honey the bees make—up to 500 pounds a year —in his own dishes to delight the human guests during the summer.

