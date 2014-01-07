There Are Now A Million Bitcoin Wallets

There are now one million Bitcoin wallets on Blockchain.info, the principal transaction ledger for the digital currency, Coindesk’s

Nermin Hajdarbegovic.

That number has doubled in less than three months — in November, Blockchain had just 500,000 wallets. And it started 2013 with around 100,000 users (users can possess multiple wallets).

Bitcoin prices on the Mt. Gox exchange climbed back above $US1,000 this weekend, as as online gaming company Zynga announced it had begun testing accepting payments in Bitcoin. As of this morning stand at $US1,025.

