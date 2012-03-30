There Are More U.S. Wireless Subscriptions Than There Are Americans

For the first time, the number of U.S. wireless subscriptions surpassed the total population last year. There are now just over 9 million more wireless subscriptions than there are Americans. Phrased differently, the average American has 1.03 wireless subscriptions.



Obviously, there are many Americans with more than one subscription, typically a personal phone and one for work. This is yet another harbinger of the post-PC era. As we discussed recently, only about 100 million or so of these subscription are for smartphones. While it may seem like everyone you know has a smartphone, there is a long way to go until they are ubiquitous in the general population, which is an enormous business opportunity.

Photo: CTIA

